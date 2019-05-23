PHOTOS: All-Star CMT Music Awards Collabs Revisited

The annual CMT Music Awards never disappoints when it comes to delivering unforgettable concert moments.
Little Big Town will host the event live from Nashville on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.
Enjoy a look back at some of the biggest all-star collaborations from the CMT Music Awards through the years.
2002 CMT Music AwardsScott Gries/ImageDirect
Brooks & Dunn performs with ZZ Top perform the Texas band’s “Tush” during the inaugural CMT Flameworthy Video Music Awards.
2005 CMT Music AwardsRusty Russell/Getty Images
Gretchen Wilson teams with Heart for “Crazy on You.”
2006 CMT Music AwardsScott Gries/Getty ImagesScott Gries/Getty ImagesScott Gries/Getty Images
2007 CMT Music AwardsKevin Mazur/WireImage
Jeff Foxworthy and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders strike a pose.
2008 CMT Music AwardsJeff Kravitz / Contributor
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw sing “I Need You.”Kevin Mazur/WireImageKevin Mazur/WireImage
2009 CMT Music AwardsKevin Mazur/WireImage
Sugarland and the b-52’s cover “Love Shack.”Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesFrederick Breedon/FilmMagicFrederick Breedon/FilmMagicJason Merritt/Getty ImagesTony R. Phipps/WireImageFrederick Breedon/FilmMagic
2010 CMT Music AwardsJason Merritt/Getty ImagesJason Merritt/Getty ImagesJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicKevin Mazur/WireImage
Host Kid Rock opens the show with an explosive medley of “Bawitdaba,” “Cowboy” and Waylon Jennings’ “Theme From The Dukes of Hazard (Good Ol’ Boys),” along with Martina McBride, Kellie Pickler, Trace Adkins, Randy Houser, Zac Brown, Jamey Johnson and Hank Williams Jr.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicKevin Mazur/WireImageFrederick Breedon/WireImageFrederick Breedon IV / Contributor
2011 CMT Music AwardsKevin Mazur/WireImageKevin Mazur/WireImage
Jason Aldean and Ludacris perform “Dirt Road Anthem.”FilmMagic/FilmMagic
2012 CMT Music AwardsAnna Webber/WireImage
Lady Antebellum and Hot Chelle Rae perform a mashup of “Tonight, Tonight” and Lady A’s “We Owned the Night.”Anna Webber/WireImage
Zac Brown, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith and Darius Rucker perform “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” from Nelson’s album, Heroes.Anna Webber/WireImage
Journey’s Arnel Pineda and Rascal Flatts’ perform “Banjo” and the rock band’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” with special guest, Ashley Campbell.
2013 CMT Music AwardsTaylor Hill/FilmMagicKevin Mazur/WireImageKevin Mazur/WireImageJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Keith Urban and Little Big Town cover Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”Michael Loccisano/WireImageKevin Mazur/WireImage
Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker deliver their Grammy-winning collaboration, “Wagon Wheel.”Michael Loccisano/WireImageKevin Mazur/WireImageMichael Loccisano/WireImage
Florida Georgia Line and Nelly close the night with FGL’s breakout hit, “Cruise.”
2014 CMT Music AwardsMichael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMTTerry Wyatt/FilmMagicTerry Wyatt/FilmMagicMike Coppola/Getty Images for CMTMichael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMTTerry Wyatt/FilmMagicMichael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMTMike Coppola/WireImageMike Coppola/WireImageJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicMike Coppola/WireImageLarry Busacca/WireImage
Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood close the night with “Somethin’ Bad.”
2015 CMT Music AwardsJohn Shearer/WireImageJohn Shearer/WireImageKevin Mazur/WireImageJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2016 CMT Music AwardsMike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Maren Morris, singer Keith Urban and Brett Eldredge sing “Wasted Time.”Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMTErika Goldring/Getty Images for CMTMike Coppola/Getty Images for CMTFrederick Breedon IV/FilmMagicTaylor Hill/FilmMagicJohn Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
2017 CMT Music AwardsMike Coppola/Getty Images for CMTMike Coppola/Getty Images for CMTMike Coppola/Getty Images for CMTMichael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMTMike Coppola/Getty Images for CMTTim Mosenfelder/WireImageTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
2018 CMT Music AwardsMichael Loccisano/WireImageMike Coppola/Getty Images for CMTMike Coppola/Getty Images for CMTRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
