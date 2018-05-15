TV

PHOTOS: All-Star #CMTawards Collabs Revisited

Little Big Town Hosts the 2018 Ceremony Live from Nashville on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET
The annual CMT Music Awards in Nashville never disappoints when it comes to delivering unforgettable concert moments. Nashville’s 2018 ceremony promises to be one of the most genre-bending events to date with at least eight collaborative videos featuring pop artists, R&B legends, Americana favorites and more making the final nominees list.

Little Big Town will host the event live from Nashville on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood lead the nominees with four nominations each.

Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4.

Enjoy a look back at some of the biggest all-star collaborations from the CMT Music Awards through the years.

  1. 2002 #CMTawards

    Brooks & Dunn performs with ZZ Top perform the Texas band’s “Tush” during the inaugural CMT Flameworthy Video Music Awards.

  2. 2005 #CMTawards

    Gretchen Wilson teams with Heart for “Crazy on You.”

  3. 2006 #CMTawards

    Keith Urban closes the evening with his award-winning “Better Life” in a rousing tribute to the victims of Hurricane Katrina with members of displaced choirs from the disaster regions.

  4. 2007 #CMTawards

    Jeff Foxworthy and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders strike a pose.

  5. 2008 #CMTawards

    Faith Hill and Tim McGraw sing “I Need You.”

    Miley Cyrus and and Billy Ray Cyrus perform “Ready, Set, Don’t Go.”
    Brooks & Dunn perform with Keith Urban on Urban’s “Raise the Barn.”

  6. 2009 #CMTawards

    Sugarland and the b-52’s cover “Love Shack.”

    Taylor Swift and Def Leppard perform the rock band’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” from their CMT Crossroads concert.

  7. 2010 #CMTawards

    Host Kid Rock opens the show with an explosive medley of “Bawitdaba,” “Cowboy” and Waylon Jennings’ “Theme From The Dukes of Hazard (Good Ol’ Boys),” along with Martina McBride, Kellie Pickler, Trace Adkins, Randy Houser, Zac Brown, Jamey Johnson and Hank Williams Jr.

    John Mayer and Keith Urban perform Urban’s “Hit the Ground Runnin’” from their CMT Crossroads special.
    Little Big Town provided background vocals when Jamey Johnson previewed “Back to Macon” from his album, The Guitar Song.

  8. 2011 #CMTawards

    Jason Aldean and Ludacris perform “Dirt Road Anthem.”

    Big & Rich and Gretchen Wilson perform “Fake I.D.”

  9. 2012 #CMTawards

    Lady Antebellum and Hot Chelle Rae perform a mashup of “Tonight, Tonight” and Lady A’s “We Owned the Night.”

    Zac Brown, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith and Darius Rucker perform “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” from Nelson’s album, Heroes.

    Journey’s Arnel Pineda and Rascal Flatts’ perform “Banjo” and the rock band’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” with special guest, Ashley Campbell.

  10. 2013 #CMTawards

    Jason Aldean and Lenny Kravitz open with “American Woman.”
    Keith Urban and Little Big Town cover Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”

    Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker deliver their Grammy-winning collaboration, “Wagon Wheel.”

    Florida Georgia Line and Nelly close the night with FGL’s breakout hit, “Cruise.”

  11. 2014 #CMTawards

    Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Jason Derulo and ZZ Top kick off the night with “This Is How We Roll.”
    Lzzy Hale and Eric Church wail on “That’s Damn Rock ’n’ Roll.”
    Kacey Musgraves and Lee Ann Womack perform Alan Jackson’s “Livin’ On Love.”
    Jennifer Nettles, John Legend and Hunter Hayes sing “All of Me.”
    Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood close the night with “Somethin’ Bad.”

  12. 2015 #CMTawards

    Lady Antebellum and Zedd open with “Long Stretch of Love” and his own “Beautiful Now.”

  13. 2016 #CMTawards

    Maren Morris, singer Keith Urban and Brett Eldredge sing “Wasted Time.”

    Leona Lewis, Pitbull and Cassadee Pope perform “Messin’ Around.”
    Billy Ray Cyrus and Cheap Trick perform the rock band’s “Surrender” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”
    Blake Shelton and the Oak Ridge Boys perform Shelton’s “Doin’ It to Country Songs.”
    Elle King and Dierks Bentley perform “Different for Girls.”
    Cam and Fifth Harmony perfom “Mayday” and “Work From Home.”
    Little Big Town and Pharrell Williams close the 2016 CMT Music Awards with “Last Dance.”

  14. 2017 #CMTawards

    Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers perform “Last Day Alive” collaboration from the Chainsmokers’ newest album Memories … Do Not Open.
    Derek Trucks, Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker cover the Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider”
    Brothers Osborne and Peter Frampton perform “It Ain’t My Fault.”

