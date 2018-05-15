PHOTOS: All-Star #CMTawards Collabs Revisited

Little Big Town Hosts the 2018 Ceremony Live from Nashville on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET

The annual CMT Music Awards in Nashville never disappoints when it comes to delivering unforgettable concert moments. Nashville’s 2018 ceremony promises to be one of the most genre-bending events to date with at least eight collaborative videos featuring pop artists, R&B legends, Americana favorites and more making the final nominees list.

Little Big Town will host the event live from Nashville on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood lead the nominees with four nominations each.

Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4.

Enjoy a look back at some of the biggest all-star collaborations from the CMT Music Awards through the years.