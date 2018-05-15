Join Jason Aldean for Dinner, Drinks and Menu Input

You and a friend could have dinner and drinks with Jason Aldean. But is it weird that I think having him name a drink after you is even better?

In an Instagram post on Monday (May 14), Aldean explained that if you enter this contest, he will fly you and your guest to Nashville, book you a room at a four-star hotel, then have you join him for dinner and a few drinks at his new place, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

But then he adds that you’ll also get a chance to put a signature cocktail on the menu. “Let’s say your name is Andrew,” Aldean says. “You could go for the Drew Dropper, or Mint Drewlip. But I’d push for something classy, like Tonight Looks Good on Drew.”

If your name is Elizabeth, he suggests, you could come up with a recipe for a Gin Lizzy.

Whatever your name is, I’m sure you’ve already come up with a few worthy ideas (The only thing that sounds like Alison is Galveston, so I’m not having much luck myself.).

As CMT.com previously reported, the place already has several cocktails pulled from the lyrics of Aldean’s music. But seeing your own name on that same menu would be the ultimate fan experience.

To win this grand grand prize, you just donate to the Susan G. Komen foundation at omaze.com. When you do that, you’ll be helping fund so many breast cancer efforts, like investing in breakthrough research and reducing the number of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50 percent by 2026.

Aldean is currently on the road for his High Noon Neon tour — with openers Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver — where he packed fans into venues all over the Midwest, starting in Kansas City on May 10. His next stop is St. Louis on Friday (May 18).