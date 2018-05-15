Kane Brown’s “Heaven” is Week’s Most-Played Song

</noscript> </div>

There’s very little fresh activity to report — just one new album and song. They are, respectively, The Lacs’ Dirt Rock, which clambers aboard at No. 24, and Aldean’s “Drowns the Whiskey,” featuring Miranda Lambert, coming in at No. 50.

Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories Collection returns at No. 35 and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s The Rest of Our Life encores at No. 43.

Chris Janson’s “Drunk Girl” staggers back aboard at No. 31. The No. 2 through No. 5 albums this week, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You, Keith Urban’s Graffiti U. (last week’s No. 1), the self-titled Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.

Rounding out the Top 5 most-played songs list are Aldean’s “You Make It Easy” (last week’s No. 1), Combs’ “One Number Away,” Darius Rucker’s “For the First Time” and Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be.”

As customary, when there’s little chart activity to talk about, we console ourselves with a harmless diversion we call “Title Tales.” It involves fusing together two or three song titles from the current country airplay chart to suggest entirely new perspectives or narratives.

For instance, “Heaven/She Ain’t in It” or “Kinda Don’t Care/Most People Are Good” or “Meant to Be/Young Forever.” And how about “Tequila/Weekend?”

OK, your turn.