Music

Kane Brown’s “Heaven” is Week’s Most-Played Song

Jason Aldean Returns to Album Eminence with Rearview Town
by 32m ago

Kane Brown’s “Heaven” has arrived as the top song on Billboard’s country airplay chart. It ascended to that lofty perch after a 28-week climb.

Albumwise, Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town springs back to No. 1, where it made its debut week before last.

