Nashville’s Final Episodes Will Bring Awakenings and Tears

Loose Ends Will Be Tied Up, But Not Without a Fight for What’s Right

“It’s not about attention. It’s not about being famous,” Clare Bowen, who plays Scarlett says in the brand-new teaser counting down to the final episodes of Nashville.

“It’s about family and music,” Charles Esten, who plays Deacon Claybourne, chimes in after her.

It is, and we’ll see first-hand just how hard you have to fight for family and for what’s right when the last half of season six premieres in less than four weeks.

Tension is higher than high and things appear to be coming to a head for Juliette, who may be seeing the truth about her awakening and for Deacon, who might have to step back into the ring to protect Daphne’s career. Of course, relationships continue to stay in limbo and it looks likes hearts are still left to be broken.

Meanwhile, IS WILL GOING TO BE OKAY?! For the love of God, we need to know.

Nashville returns one last time Thursday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.



