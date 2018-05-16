The Nine Posts Behind Sam Hunt’s News

Sam Hunt posted nine pictures on Instagram on Tuesday (May 15). And every single one had the same six-word caption: “New single, out tomorrow …’Downtown’s Dead.'”

So now that it is tomorrow, the mystery is over.

“Downtown’s Dead” is the first song he’s released in well over a year; almost 16 months, if you want to get specific about it.

It’s a song of heartbreak, that rhymes “still in my head” with “downtown’s dead.”

He wrote it with Josh Osborne, Zach Crowell and Shane McAnally. That’s the same group that wrote his last hit song “Body Like a Back Road,” and the squad that collaborated on many songs on Hunt’s debut album.

According to a story on Yahoo’s entertainment page, Hunt’s been inspired by the extracurricular activities he’d been doing that have nothing to do with music.

“I don’t know where my career will go from here,” Hunt said, “but my sole focus hasn’t been on making music all the time like it was in my 20s. I’m not writing as many songs. My interests have changed.” He also shared that he’s grown up a little bit since his debut album, 2014’s Montevallo.

“I feel my first record was inspired by an era of my life that really left with something to say and something to sing about,” Hunt said.

Later this summer, at the 12th annual ACM Honors ceremony at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Hunt will receive the Gene Weed Milestone Award, which is presented to a country act or an industry leader for unprecedented achievements during the preceding calendar year. Hunt is being recognized for “Body Like a Back Road.”