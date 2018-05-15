Jason Isbell Leads Americana Music Nominees

Jason Isbell earned nominations in four categories when the 17th annual Americana Music Association Awards nominees were announced Tuesday (May 15) at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Margo Price and Brandi Carlile follow with three nominations each.

Nominated for artist of the year alongside Price, Carlile and John Prine, Isbell is nominated for album of the year with his band, the 400 Unit, for their Grammy-winning collection The Nashville Sound and song of the year for “If We Were Vampires.”

The Milk Carton Kids’ Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan hosted the live webcast with fellow nominees Molly Tuttle, Brittany Haas, Jerry Pentecost, Daniel Donato and other special guests.

The winners of each category will be revealed during the Americana Honors and Awards show on Sept. 12 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during the 2018 Americana Music Festival and Conference, which runs from Sept. 11-16. The recipient for the organization’s lifetime achievement award will be revealed leading up to the event.

Album of the Year

All American Made, Margo Price

Producers: Jeremy Ivey, Alex Munoz, Margo Price and Matt Ross-Spang

By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Producers: Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Producer: Dave Cobb

Rifles & Rosary Beads, Mary Gauthier

Producer: Neilson Hubbard

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Margo Price

John Prine

Duo/Group

I’m With Her

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Emerging Artist

Courtney Marie Andrews

Tyler Childers

Anderson East

Lilly Hiatt

Song of the Year

“A Little Pain,” Margo Price

“All The Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack

“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

Instrumentalist of the Year

Daniel Donato

Brittany Haas

Jerry Pentecost

Molly Tuttle