Is Another FGL House Breaking Ground?

When you add 16 emojis to an Instagram post, something is definitely up.

It’s been just about a year since Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley opened their first restaurant/bar/venue — called FGL House — in downtown Nashville, and now the duo is hinting that another one is most likely in the works.

“Anyone else think an FGL Boat House needs to happen in Florida?! Welp, maybe it is,” they posted on Tuesday (May 15).

But it’s the emojis they added to their caption that say so much. They have a cowboy, a microphone, a fire, a palm tree, a beach umbrella, a place setting and an array of cocktails.

The rendering shows a sprawling two-level FGL Boat House with a massive outdoor pool, and plenty of outdoor patios.

The comments are full of fans and followers speculating on the exact location, and even giving recommendations on where the best spot for this FGL Boat House would be.

Hubbard and Kelley were recently in Key West for the Key West Songwriters Festival, so maybe that’s where the Boat House will land. Then again, Kelley is from Ormond Beach, so maybe they’d put the place somewhere closer to his hometown. Daytona Beach, maybe?