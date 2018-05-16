Ole Red’s Ready to Run with Blake Shelton and Famous Friends

Well, Nashville, it looks like the party won’t stop after the upcoming CMT Music Awards wrap on June 6.

Blake Shelton plans to keep a good time going downtown with his official grand opening ceremonies for Ole Red, his new music venue and bar, and the best of all, a lucky group of fans could win the chance to be there for all of it.

Shelton will hit the stage for an exclusive, late-night concert event after the awards officially called “Blake Shelton and Friends,” which has us wondering: just who are those famous friends?!

A more detailed lineup will be announced at a later date, but when you look at Shelton’s friend group, there’s really no way he can lose.

And there’s no way he can lose by going into business downtown, either, on Nashville’s famous honky-tonk row.

“Lower Broadway is the centerpiece of Nashville,” Shelton said in a statement. “There’s so much great music and fun going on down there all the time and it’s exciting to now be a part of it — it’s a dream come true.”

And your dream of attending can come true, too. Shelton is offering fans the chance to be at Ole Red that night. Those interested can enter to win an invitation to the show through the Ole Red website.

Ole Red is a 26,000 square-foot venue that boasts a two-story bar and restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor, private VIP booths and a state of the art sound system. On top of that — literally — is a 6,000 square-foot rooftop with an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant called The Lookout at Ole Red.