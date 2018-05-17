2018 CMT Music Awards Tickets Available May 19

Final preparations for the Little Big Town-hosted 2018 CMT Music Awards are underway in Nashville.

Tickets to the show happening live on June 6 at the Bridgestone Arena go on sale Saturday (May 19) at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.

A ticket pre-sale will be available starting Friday (May 18) at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT using the password “BUCKLEUP.” The all-star performance lineup and list of celebrity presenters will be announced soon.

</noscript> </div> Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com For the first time in the show’s history, the network is offering a limited number of Ultimate Insider VIP Experiences for those who want to roll like a star to the awards. Available starting Saturday (May 19) at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT through CID, the Ultimate Insider VIP Experience offers three days of cool perks including an opportunity to walk the red carpet, premium seating choices, access to select rehearsals, passes to a new CMT Crossroads taping and access to a CMT New Artist Showcase. Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood lead 2018 nominees with four nominations each. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special via Twitter. Join the conversation by following @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards on Facebook. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.



