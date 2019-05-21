PHOTOS: Unexpected CMT Music Awards Couples and Pairings

Embedded from
Little Big Town will host the 2019 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.
Until then, here’s a look back at some of the night’s most unlikely couples and pairings through the years:
2004 CMT Music Awards
Gretchen Wilson (c) walks the red carpet with Heart’s Nancy and Ann Wilson (r).
2005 CMT Music Awards
Loretta Lynn gets escorted by her date, Keith Urban.
2006 CMT Music Awards
Lisa Rinna and host Jeff Foxworthy dance the night away.
2010 CMT Music Awards
Leann Rimes takes John Anderson to the show. That night, Rimes performed a choreographed version of Anderson’s big hit, “Swingin’,” from her album,
Lady and Gentlemen.
Reba McEntire and Keenan Thompson see double live onstage.
2010 CMT Music Awards
Shania Twain and Taylor Swift channel their inner
Thelma & Louise
for the 2011 show open.
2011 CMT Music Awards
A 17-year-old Justin Bieber and Rascal Flatts live it up at the CMT Music Awards. That night, they shared a win for collaborative video of the year for Bieber’s “That Should Be Me” video.
2012 CMT Music Awards
Hosts Toby Keith and Kristen Bell arrive at the 2012 show riding a mechanical red Solo cup.
2013 CMT Music Awards
Hosts Jason Aldean and Bell high five at the 2013 show.
2015 CMT Music Awards
Hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow share the spotlight with Joe Dirt.
2017 CMT Music Awards
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford live it up with Brett Eldredge at the 2017 awards.
2018 CMT Music Awards
Lauren Alaina and Garrett Hedlund
