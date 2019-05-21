TV

PHOTOS: Unexpected CMT Music Awards Couples and Pairings

Little Big Town Hosts the 2019 CMT Music Awards Live from Nashville on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET
by 1h ago

Remember when Keith Urban took Loretta Lynn to the 2005 CMT Music Awards? Or when Justin Bieber won his first belt buckle with Rascal Flatts in 2011? Those are just a few of the most interesting celebrity pairings who’ve lit up previous CMT Music Awards shows.

