PHOTOS: Unexpected #CMTawards Couples and Pairings

Little Big Town Hosts the 2018 Ceremony Live from Nashville June 6

Remember when Keith Urban took Loretta Lynn to the 2005 CMT Music Awards? Or when Justin Bieber won his first belt buckle with Rascal Flatts in 2011? Those are just a few of the most interesting celebrity pairings who’ve lit up previous CMT Music Awards shows.

Little Big Town will host the 2018 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville on June 6. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special via Twitter.

Join the conversation by following @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.

Until then, here’s a look back at some of the most unlikely #CMTawards couples and pairings through the years: