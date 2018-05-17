PHOTOS: Unexpected #CMTawards Couples and Pairings

Remember when Keith Urban took Loretta Lynn to the 2005 CMT Music Awards? Or when Justin Bieber won his first belt buckle with Rascal Flatts in 2011? Those are just a few of the most interesting celebrity pairings who’ve lit up previous CMT Music Awards shows.
Little Big Town will host the 2018 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville on June 6. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special via Twitter.
Until then, here’s a look back at some of the most unlikely #CMTawards couples and pairings through the years:
2004 #CMTawardsRusty Russell/Getty Images
Gretchen Wilson (c) walks the red carpet with Heart’s Nancy and Ann Wilson (r).
2005 #CMTawardsRusty Russell/Getty Images
2006 #CMTawardsJohn Shearer/WireImageScott Gries/Getty ImagesScott Gries/Getty Images
2010 #CMTawardsRick Diamond/Getty Images
Leann Rimes takes John Anderson to the show. That night, Rimes performed a choreographed version of Anderson’s big hit, “Swingin’,” from her album, Lady and Gentlemen.Frederick Breedon/WireImage
2010 #CMTawardsRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMTRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMTRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMTRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
2011 #CMTawardsJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicKevin Mazur/WireImage
2012 #CMTawardsFilmMagic/FilmMagicFilmMagic/FilmMagicJason Merritt/Getty Images
2013 #CMTawardsJason Merritt/Getty Images
Hosts Jason Aldean and Bell high five at the 2013 show.
2015 #CMTawardsJason Merritt/Getty Images for CMT
Hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow share the spotlight with Joe Dirt.J. Merritt/FilmMagicJason Davis/WireImageKevin Mazur/WireImage
