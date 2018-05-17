TV

PHOTOS: Unexpected #CMTawards Couples and Pairings

Little Big Town Hosts the 2018 Ceremony Live from Nashville June 6
by 60m ago

Remember when Keith Urban took Loretta Lynn to the 2005 CMT Music Awards? Or when Justin Bieber won his first belt buckle with Rascal Flatts in 2011? Those are just a few of the most interesting celebrity pairings who’ve lit up previous CMT Music Awards shows.

Little Big Town will host the 2018 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville on June 6. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special via Twitter.

Until then, here’s a look back at some of the most unlikely #CMTawards couples and pairings through the years:

  1. 2004 #CMTawards

    Gretchen Wilson (c) walks the red carpet with Heart’s Nancy and Ann Wilson (r).

  2. 2005 #CMTawards

    Loretta Lynn gets escorted by her date, Keith Urban.

  3. 2006 #CMTawards

    Lisa Rinna and host Jeff Foxworthy dance the night away.

  4. 2010 #CMTawards

    Leann Rimes takes John Anderson to the show. That night, Rimes performed a choreographed version of Anderson’s big hit, “Swingin’,” from her album, Lady and Gentlemen.

    Reba McEntire and Keenan Thompson see double live onstage.

  5. 2010 #CMTawards

    Shania Twain and Taylor Swift channel their inner Thelma & Louise for the 2011 show open.

  6. 2011 #CMTawards

    A 17-year-old Justin Bieber and Rascal Flatts live it up at the CMT Music Awards. That night, they shared a win for collaborative video of the year for Bieber’s “That Should Be Me” video.

  7. 2012 #CMTawards

    Hosts Toby Keith and Kristen Bell arrive at the 2012 show riding a mechanical red Solo cup.

  8. 2013 #CMTawards

    Hosts Jason Aldean and Bell high five at the 2013 show.

  9. 2015 #CMTawards

    Hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow share the spotlight with Joe Dirt.

    Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford live it up with Brett Eldredge at the 2017 awards.

