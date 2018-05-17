CMA Fest Adds Jason Aldean and Fan Fair X Activities

Meet-and-greets are just a few of the interactive experiences offered at the CMA Fest’s Xfinity Fan Fair X, running June 7-10 at Nashville’s Music City Center. Daily admission for Xfinity Fan Fair X starts at $10 or $25 for a four-day pass.

Access to some Fan Fair X meet-and-greets can only be granted if you are a winner in the Ultimate Fan Experiences Drawing, but there are others that don’t require registration for access. The window to enter the Ultimate Fan Experiences Drawing is May 29 at 10 a.m. CT through May 31 at 10 a.m. CT. Confirmations and notifications will be sent to those who enter the Drawing on June 1 at 10 a.m. CT.

The CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X will spotlight one of country music’s top acts each day. Dierks Bentley will appear on Thursday (June 7), Luke Bryan on Friday (June 8), Dustin Lynch on Saturday (June 9) and Kelsea Ballerini on Sunday (June 10).

Additional Close Up Stage programming includes a Sara Evans Q&A on the making of her latest album, Words, hosted by CMT’s Leslie Fram, and an interview with 2018 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Ricky Skaggs.

The CMA has enlisted the Oak Ridge Boys with Marine Corps Band New Orleans, Mason Ramsey, Jillian Jacqueline and Ray Stevens to perform the National Anthem ahead of the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium. Runaway June will sing the Anthem ahead of the free concerts at the Riverfront stage, and Jason Aldean will close night one of the stadium shows on June 7.





