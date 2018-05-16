Live in the Vineyard Goes Country All Week

Why Carrie Underwood Was in Her Happy Place

She wasn’t just there for the wine.

When Carrie Underwood posted six new pictures on Instagram on Wednesday (May 16), saying she was in her happy place in Napa Valley, she left out the part about her highly anticipated Live in the Vineyard show.

That night, after her winery tour and a mini cooking lesson with her son Isaiah, Underwood took the stage at the Blue Note Napa jazz club for her first full headlining show of the year. And she reportedly brought down the house, packed with roughly 2,000 fans in the standing-room-only, intimate live music venue inside the historic Napa Valley Opera House in California.

Underwood’s set was 13-songs long, full of all her classic hits, plus her brand new “Cry Pretty” about halfway through the show.

Her concert was one of the main events during the three-day country showcase that was packed end to end with acoustic performances and guitar pulls from a long list of country stars, like Hunter Hayes, Old Dominion, Parmalee, Ashley McBryde, Jerrod Niemann, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay, Maggie Rose, Lindsay Ell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cale Dodds and Cash Campbell.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown’s Underwood interview from California wine country airs on Saturday and Sunday (May 26-27) at 9 a.m. ET.