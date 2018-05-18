Carrie Underwood Headed for Oklahoma Hall of Fame

She Ain't in Checotah Anymore, But She's Always an Okie

With one single tweet, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame announced what all of Carrie Underwood’s fans already knew: that she belongs in the state’s hall of fame.

The Oklahoma Hall of Fame at Gaylord-Pickens Museum will induct Underwood, who was raised in Checotah, and her fellow honorees on November 15 in Tulsa. According to Billboard, that will be two months after Underwood’s scheduled release of her album Cry Pretty.

Other honorees being inducted with Underwood are Ree Drummond, Mo Anderson, Paul Allen, David Rainbolt, Jon R. Stuart and Charlie Christian.



