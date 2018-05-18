Dan + Shay Bring in Kelly Clarkson on Sophomore Album

It’s looking like this new Dan + Shay record might be full of their most personal songs to date.

The duo has always had a penchant for writing and/or choosing material that hits the heart, but they’re digging even deeper on their second album with songs that reflect the growth they’ve experienced in their lives as seasons have changed.

“Where we are musically and in our personal lives is different than where we were when this all started, which makes this album unique while still being true to who we are,” Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney said in an official release.

“Our first two albums helped us build an incredible and super loyal fan base, so we knew it was our responsibility to them to put out the best music we could on this record. Most importantly, we wanted to deliver a project that would satisfy the people who got us where we are in the first place.”

Oh, they’ll be satisfied, especially when they see Kelly Clarkson’s name as a guest on the track listing. Clarkson appears on the tune “Keeping Score,” which will no doubt be an explosion of vocal magic between her incredible pipes and those belonging to Mooney.

Another fun fact about this album: Smyers co-produced it, along with Warner Music Nashville executive and veteran producer Scott Hendricks.

The album officially drops June 22, but fans who pre-order will instantly receive downloads of the tracks “All To Myself,” the hit “Tequila,” and the emotional “Speechless,” a special song for the boys.

“’Speechless’ was inspired by the moment we first saw our beautiful brides walking down the aisle on our wedding days,” Mooney revealed. “Our genuine reaction was perfectly captured on film, and we wanted to share it with our fans by accompanying this special song with a special video.”

It’s definitely the sweetest, even just seeing these band mates supporting each other on their respective wedding days. Grab a few tissues and watch below.

Dan + Shay Track Listing:

1. “Alone Together” (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey)

2. “Tequila” (Dan Smyers, Jordan Reynolds, Nicolle Galyon)

3. “What Keeps You Up At Night” (Jordan Reynolds, Jordan Minton, Chase Foster)

4. “All To Myself” (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Nicolle Galyon)

5. “Keeping Score” feat. Kelly Clarkson (Dan Smyers, Jordan Reynolds, Laura Veltz)

6. “Make or Break” (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Emily Weisband, Jordan Reynolds)

7. “Speechless” (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Laura Veltz)

8. “Stupid Love” (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jon Nite, David Hodges)

9. “No Such Thing” (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Matt Dragstrem, David Lee Murphy)

10. “My Side of the Fence” (Shay Mooney, Benjy Davis)

11. “Island Time” (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Jimmy Robbins)



