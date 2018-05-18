Lainey Wilson Puts Her Guardian Angels to Work

The Louisiana Native Celebrates the Journey and the Help Along the Way

Lainey Wilson knows exactly where she came from and how she got to the place she is today.

That’s half the battle of success. The other half — stone-cold talent — she also has in spades.

The Baskin, Louisiana native’s latest single “Workin’ Overtime” is all about recognizing that you’re not alone on the journey called life. Even when you feel that you’re going the journey alone, it’s important to remember that there’s always somebody or something out there working with you and for you.

“‘Workin’ Overtime’ is really an ode to owning who you are, but also paying your respects to the people who help shape you and look out for you along the way,” Wilson says of the tune.

“Even though the song talks about kind of being dangerous and stepping out of line and stuff like that, it’s more about stepping out on a leap of faith, even when a lot of people probably think you’re crazy.”

And that—that’s just how Wilson lives her life.

“That’s just always been who I am. It’s just in me to want to do something a little different, whether it’s with music or otherwise, and I think everybody, whether they want to admit it or not, has a little bit of that side to them.”

Wilson moved to Nashville from her tiny farming town in a bumper-pull camper to pursue her country music dreams, and now she’s watching them begin to blossom. On her own terms, of course, with a little bit of that wild spirit at the helm.

“I like to show mine a little bit more than I probably should, but I think ‘Workin’ Overtime’ speaks for a lot of people, and I hope they embrace it and love it as much as I do.”

Wilson’s self-titled debut EP is currently available.

