Topics Include What Makes Her Cry, Blush, and How She Celebrates Birthdays

Dolly Parton’s Adorable “Q&A” with Young Vanderbilt Patients is the Best

Kids always say—and ask—the darndest things, and darned if that isn’t why we love them.

Dolly Parton loves them, too, and as we all know, shares their affinity for candidness, making any exchange between Dolly and children just the absolute best.

Earlier this week, Dolly paid a special visit to the Monroe Carell, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to celebrate the dedication of The Hannah Dennison Butterfly Garden. Dennison is Dolly’s niece, who bravely fought and overcame childhood leukemia thanks to treatments received from the folks at Vanderbilt two decades ago.

According to the Tennessean, Dolly spoke at a brief ceremony with her now 30-year-old niece Dennison, addressing the children and their families in attendance about the special meaning of the day for her entire family.

“We’re so happy to have our Hannah,” Dolly told the crowd of young patients. “For five years, we didn’t know exactly if we’d be keeping her or not. But Hannah stands here as our ‘Chemo Hero.’”

There were many “chemo heroes” in the audience that day with their butterfly wings, as many of the children attending are current hospital patients. And boy, did they have some questions for Dolly when it was all over.

First up in the Q&A session was an important one: “Which movie makes you cry?”

Her response? Her own movie “Steel Magnolias.”

Us, too, Dolly, us, too…

“But I cry at ballgames,” she also told them, adding, “I’m just a sap.”

When asked what the Parton family did to celebrate birthdays, she responded that they “get together and cook a bunch of stuff.”

But the real kicker came when one child asked Dolly what makes her blush.

“Not much,” she said. “I’m not very shy. It takes a lot to make me blush.”

Then she was definitely in the right company that day.

Back in October, Dolly donated $1 million dollars to Monroe Carell, Jr. Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Cancer Program in honor of her niece and her niece’s parents.