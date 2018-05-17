Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

What did we do before social media? Seriously.

Sometimes it seems like the moments that country artists share on Twitter and Instagram are almost as entertaining as their live shows.

And that was certainly the case with Morgan Evans last weekend, when he shared a Kiss prank his band pulled on him. Meanwhile, his wife Kelsea Ballerini was busy having an adult-by-choice moment. Plus, Shania Twain gave fans the before and after looks from her Chicago show. Jason Aldean’s son Memphis started growing into his rock-star swagger. Thomas Rhett showed off the less-than-glamorous side of touring with his wife and two daughters. Brett Eldredge gave fans a glimpse into his adventure across the pond. Carly Pearce played a real-life bridesmaid. Justin Moore had to back that thing up. Hillary Scott got into a faux fight with her Lady Antebellum bandmates. And Miranda Lambert promised that what looked like a day off was actually a Pistol Annies songwriting session.

