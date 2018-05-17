Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

What did we do before social media? Seriously.

Sometimes it seems like the moments that country artists share on Twitter and Instagram are almost as entertaining as their live shows.

And that was certainly the case with Morgan Evans last weekend, when he shared a Kiss prank his band pulled on him. Meanwhile, his wife Kelsea Ballerini was busy having an adult-by-choice moment. Plus, Shania Twain gave fans the before and after looks from her Chicago show. Jason Aldean’s son Memphis started growing into his rock-star swagger. Thomas Rhett showed off the less-than-glamorous side of touring with his wife and two daughters. Brett Eldredge gave fans a glimpse into his adventure across the pond. Carly Pearce played a real-life bridesmaid. Justin Moore had to back that thing up. Hillary Scott got into a faux fight with her Lady Antebellum bandmates. And Miranda Lambert promised that what looked like a day off was actually a Pistol Annies songwriting session.

On my 3rd cup of coffee, slowly finding the bottom of a mountain of laundry, listening to an Oprah podcast, and planning a surprise vacation for @Morgan_Evans. And honestly this is the first moment I’ve ever felt like an adult by choice in my entire life. IM KINDA INTO IT. kinda. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 19, 2018

Pretty much sums it up pic.twitter.com/q7IaN7Xwz6 — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 18, 2018

This is what my days off look like A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on May 20, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT