World Premiere: Hear American Aquarium’s Driving “Crooked + Straight”

The new American Aquarium song “Crooked + Straight” is a great motivator for anyone who has ever wandered through life uninspired.

Clocking in at nearly five minutes long, it’s a lyrical epic reminding everyone that all the answers they’ve ever needed in life are found within the heart.

“This song is a message saying you are in charge of changing your lot in life,” frontman BJ Barham tells CMT.com. “You’re going to have help along the way, and you’re going to have people who steer you off the road. But as long as you keep your eye on what you want to do, then it’s possible.”

