Blake Shelton and Hoda Kotb Plan #CMTawards Pre-Party at Ole Red

Special June 6 Today Show Will Unveil Video of the Year Finalists Live from Nashville
A special Today show broadcast will serve as an official pre-party for the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

On June 6, the morning of the CMTMAs, Blake Shelton will sit in for Kathie Lee Gifford when he and Hoda Kotb announce the five finalists for video of the year live on Today from Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Nashville.

Shelton is nominated for the night’s top honor, as well as male video of the year for “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

Kotb and Shelton go way back. In 2013, she adopted a cockapoo rescue pup and named it Blake after him.

Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4. Little Big Town will host the show live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET.