PHOTOS: Music City‘s Alexander Harper Competes in Miss USA 2018

Music City’s Alexandra Harper is only a few hours away from representing Tennessee in the 2018 Miss USA pageant. Fifty-one contests advance into Monday night’s (May 21) finals, airing live from Shreveport, La. on FOX.

Harper and her mother hold the honor of being the first mother-daughter duo to represent Tennessee in the USA system, so a win tonight would not only mean a significant win for the Volunteer state, it would be a major victory for the family.



