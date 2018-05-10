PHOTOS: Music City‘s Alexander Harper Competes in Miss USA 2018

Music City’s Alexandra Harper is only a few hours away from representing Tennessee in the 2018 Miss USA pageant. Fifty-one contests advance into Monday night’s (May 21) finals, airing live from Shreveport, La. on FOX.
Harper and her mother hold the honor of being the first mother-daughter duo to represent Tennessee in the USA system, so a win tonight would not only mean a significant win for the Volunteer state, it would be a major victory for the family.
“We’re all so excited,” Harper told CMT.com, “and especially since I never imagined myself doing this back in the day. I didn’t grow up doing pageants. I didn’t grow up putting hairspray in my hair or teasing my hair, and so it was something I really worked hard for. It’s definitely a moment that will never be forgotten for sure.”
Harper is using her platform to raise awareness against childhood hunger. Supporting the Nashville nonprofit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has been a family mission ever since she was a child. Today, the organization serves the hungry in 20 percent of the state where one in five children go hungry every day.
“Whenever you think of hunger, you think of those in foreign countries,” Harper says. “But there are many children and families in Tennessee who are dealing with food insecurity. It’s really important to me to partner with them and help them spread awareness.”
Harper has been in Louisiana for 10 days and wowing followers on social media with every look throughout the competition. Below are a few of our favorites:
Last nights prelims were unbelievable, STILL on cloud nine✨. Thank you to @jovanifashions and my @jsfieldsandco for custom designing my dreammm Miss USA gown! I can’t imagine anything else, @stevenfields007 is one brilliant friend and human being. Also thank you @anna_cantu and @theperfectface for glamming me up! Just THREE more days until we find out who the new #missusa2018 will be! #missusa #misstnusa #MUO
Early morning red carpet with @supermodelsunlimitedmag! Y’all I can’t believe this is the last day of rehearsals before MISS USA TOMORROW NIGHT……. I can’t wait. Thank you all SO much for the support and love- I have been so humbled and so speechless by everyone’s messages. With all the negativity social media can bring, YOU all have continuously encouraged me everyday. It truly means the world to me❤️. This outfit is from @jsfieldsandco . #missusa #missusa2018 #misstnusa #MUO #missuniverse