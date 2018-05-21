Ashley McBryde Announces Her First-Ever Headlining Tour

Announces 30 Stops Including Dates in the United Kingdom on Girl Going Nowhere Tour

We still cringe at the thought that someone had the nerve to tell Ashley McBryde that she was “going nowhere” when she was younger.

Let this be a lesson, kids, that with talent, hard work and a little bit of time, you won’t just go somewhere, you’ll go everywhere, just like McBryde is right now.

Fresh off tours with Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, the critically-acclaimed “Girl Going Nowhere” singer and songwriter just announced dates for her first-ever headlining tour, which will include more than 30 stops across the Southeast and Midwest with special guest Dee White.

McBryde will also head overseas for dates in the United Kingdom in early October. In November, she’ll head to Panama City, Florida for a very special show to benefit Girls Inc, a nonprofit organization committed to empowering and inspiring young women.

We can’t think of a better role model for these girls than McBryde.

Tickets for the “Girl Going Nowhere Tour” go on sale Friday (May 25).

Here are the dates for McBride’s The Girl Going Nowhere Tour:

Sept. 5: Terminal West, Atlanta, GA*

Sept. 6: 40 Watt Club, Athens, GA*

Sept. 7: Blind Horse Saloon, Greenville, S.C.*

Sept. 8: Rome City Brewing Company, Rome, GA*

Sept. 11: Mammy’s Kitchen, Bardstown, KY

Sept. 12: Washington County Fair, Abington, VA

Sept. 13: The Hamilton, Washington, D.C.*

Sept. 14: Phase 2 Nightclub, Lynchburg, VA*

Sept. 20: Red Rocks Amphitheater (w/Little Big Town), Morrison, CO

Sept. 22: Arkansas State University, Mountain Home, AR

Sept. 27: The Basement East, Nashville, TN*

Sept. 28: Zydeco, Birmingham, AL*

Oct. 3: O2 Institute (w/ Luke Combs), Birmingham, U.K.

Oct. 4: Shepherd’s Bush Empire (w/ Luke Combs), London, U.K.

Oct. 5: Shepherd’s Bush Empire (w/ Luke Combs), London, U.K.

Oct. 7: O2 ABC, Glasgow (w/ Luke Combs), Scotland

Oct. 8: O2 Ritz Manchester (w/ Luke Combs), Manchester, U.K.

Oct. 10: Islington Assembly Hall, London, U.K.

Oct. 13: Mighty Mississippi Music Festival, Greenville, MS

Oct. 25: Elevation, Grand Rapids, MI*

Nov. 1: The Lyric Theatre, Oxford, MS*

Nov. 2: The Barn at The Wicked Wheel (benefiting Girls Inc. of Bay County), Panama City, FL

Nov. 7: Brick Street Bar, Oxford, OH*

Nov. 8: The Bluestone, Columbus, OH*

Nov. 9: Eight Seconds Saloon, Indianapolis, IN*

Nov. 10: Dusty Armadillo, Rootstown, OH*

Nov. 29: The Blue Note, Columbia, MO*

Nov. 30: Revolution Music Room, Little Rock, AR*

Dec. 5: Gramercy Theatre, New York, NY*

Dec. 7: The Foundry at the Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA*

Dec. 8: Chameleon Club, Lancaster, PA*

Dec. 12: Jergel’s Rhythm and Grill, Warrendale, PA*

Dec. 13: Iron Works, Buffalo, NY*

Dec. 14: The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA*

Dec. 15: Anthology, Rochester, NY*

*denotes a show with special guest Dee White