Mike Fisher Says Goodbye Again

Of course Carrie Underwood was one of the first to like this Instagram post.

Her husband, Mike Fisher, poured out his heart on social media on Monday (May 21), sharing his gratitude and goodbyes as he opened up about his for-real-this-time retirement from professional hockey after 18 years. Underwood — and roughly 60,000 people — clicked on the heart of his post.

“God taught me some incredible life lessons through the game of hockey over the years and without the gift He gave me none of this would have been possible,” Fisher wrote. He had originally retired from the Nashville Predators in August 2017, but then rejoined the team in January 2018 for one last very successful season.

And at the end of his post, he hashtagged a bible quote (#Romans1212) so that anyone interested enough to look it up would know how he felt about what had to be a tough decision: Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.