Mike Fisher Says Goodbye Again

Of course Carrie Underwood was one of the first to like this Instagram post.
Her husband, Mike Fisher, poured out his heart on social media on Monday (May 21), sharing his gratitude and goodbyes as he opened up about his for-real-this-time retirement from professional hockey after 18 years. Underwood — and roughly 60,000 people — clicked on the heart of his post.
I’m so grateful for the last 18 years. It’s hard to believe how fast the time goes. I got the chance to play and work with so many incredible people along the way. God taught me some incredible life lessons through the game of hockey over the years and without the gift He gave me none of this would have been possible. Thanks to the @predsnhl and @senators for all the amazing memories! Lastly thanks to my friends and family for supporting me over the years. It’s been a blast!! #romans1212
“God taught me some incredible life lessons through the game of hockey over the years and without the gift He gave me none of this would have been possible,” Fisher wrote. He had originally retired from the Nashville Predators in August 2017, but then rejoined the team in January 2018 for one last very successful season.
And at the end of his post, he hashtagged a bible quote (#Romans1212) so that anyone interested enough to look it up would know how he felt about what had to be a tough decision: Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.