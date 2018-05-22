Music

Jason Aldean and Kane Brown Score Again With Top Album and Song

Sam Hunt Blazes Back into Action Via “Downtown’s Dead”
by 1h ago

This week’s Billboard country charts look pretty much like a photocopy of last week’s.

Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town is again the top album, and Kane Brown’s “Heaven” still reigns as the most-played song.

