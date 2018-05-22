Jason Aldean and Kane Brown Score Again With Top Album and Song

</noscript> </div>

Four albums return to the rankings — the ponderously titled Playlist: The Very Best of Alan Jackson (back at No. 41), Taylor Swift’s Fearless (No. 42), Rascal Flatts’ Greatest Hits Volume 1 (No. 46) and Johnny Cash’s (No. 49).

Songs snapping back into action are Travis Denning’s “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs” (No. 57) and Stephanie Quayle’s “Selfish” (No. 60).

Completing the Top 5 albums array, in descending order, are the self-titled Kane Brown, Keith Urban’s Graffiti U., Luke Combs’ This One’s for You and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.

And the No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Combs’ “One Number Away,” Darius Rucker’s “For the First Time,” Aldean’s “You Make It Easy” and Dierks Bentley’s “Woman, Amen.”

So how about another round of Title Tales, the game in which we fuse together two or more song titles from the current country airplay chart just to what silliness we can come up with?

My shots: “Meant to Be/Selfish,” “For the First Time/Downtown’s Dead,” “Kiss Somebody/Rich” and that crowd favorite, “Hide the Wine/I Got This/Drunk Girl.”