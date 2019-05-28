PHOTOS: My First CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

Tickets to the 2019 event happening live on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET with hosts Little Big Town at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena are on sale through Ticketmaster. VIP packages are available through CID Entertainment.
Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4.
Now, let’s recap some of those unforgettable first red carpets moments:
Faith Hill and Keith Urban, 2003
Look at these two! Friends for at least 16 years…
Rascal Flatts, 2003
It’s Nashville in summertime, sleeves are definitely overrated…
John Corbett and Blake Shelton, 2004
RIP, Mullet. We hardly knew ye. (PS, they were called the CMT Flameworthy Awards back then…)
Shania Twain, 2004
Martina McBride, 2004
We not-so-secretly miss her iconic pixie haircut.
Maya Angelou, 2004
A big fan of Montgomery Gentry’s “Some People Change,” the celebrated poet was on hand that night to introduce their performance.
Carrie Underwood, 2006
Eric Church, 2006
Signing autographs for the fans, like a future “Chief.”
Ashley Monroe
This beautiful angel has only gotten more glamourous with age.
Taylor Swift, 2006
Baby Taylor, y’all. BABY TAYLOR.
Luke Bryan, 2007
Caroline Bryan, you married this stud.
Little Big Town, 2007
This year’s hosts have always been stylish, what else can we say?
Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley, 2008
It’s a shame this foursome didn’t have any fun that year.
Jason Aldean, 2008
Still stealing those fans’ hearts 11 years later.
