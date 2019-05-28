TV

PHOTOS: My First CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

Little Big Town Hosts 2019 CMT Music Awards June 5 at 8 p.m. ET


We’re days away from the 2019 CMT Music Awards, which means chances are, your favorite artists have already begun prepping for one of the biggest parts of the night: the red carpet.

It’s delightful chaos: a fun frenzy of artists talking to media, each other and of course, the fans, too. Style is essential and nailing “the look” is important, and man, have some of our favorites and yours changed over the years.

