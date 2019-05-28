PHOTOS: My First CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

</noscript> </div>

Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.

Now, let’s recap some of those unforgettable first red carpets moments:

Faith Hill and Keith Urban, 2003 KMazur/WireImage Look at these two! Friends for at least 16 years… Rascal Flatts, 2003 KMazur/WireImage It’s Nashville in summertime, sleeves are definitely overrated… John Corbett and Blake Shelton, 2004 R. Diamond/WireImage RIP, Mullet. We hardly knew ye. (PS, they were called the CMT Flameworthy Awards back then…) Shania Twain, 2004 R. Diamond/WireImage SHE. NEVER. AGES. Martina McBride, 2004 Frank Mullen/WireImage We not-so-secretly miss her iconic pixie haircut. Maya Angelou, 2004 Frank Mullen/WireImage A big fan of Montgomery Gentry’s “Some People Change,” the celebrated poet was on hand that night to introduce their performance. Carrie Underwood, 2006 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Work it, honey, work it. Eric Church, 2006 Rick Diamond/WireImage Signing autographs for the fans, like a future “Chief.” Ashley Monroe Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images This beautiful angel has only gotten more glamourous with age. Taylor Swift, 2006 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Baby Taylor, y’all. BABY TAYLOR. Luke Bryan, 2007 Kevin Mazur/WireImage Caroline Bryan, you married this stud. Little Big Town, 2007 Evan Agostini/Getty Images This year’s hosts have always been stylish, what else can we say? Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley, 2008 Rick Diamond/WireImage It’s a shame this foursome didn’t have any fun that year. Jason Aldean, 2008 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Still stealing those fans’ hearts 11 years later.