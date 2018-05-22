PHOTOS: My First #CMTawards Red Carpet

Every Artist Remembers Their First #CMTawards Red Carpet

We’re almost exactly two weeks away from the 2018 CMT Music Awards, which means chances are, your favorite artists have already begun prepping for one of the biggest parts of the night: the red carpet.

It’s delightful chaos: a fun frenzy of artists talking to media, each other and of course, the fans, too. Style is essential and nailing “the look” is important, and man, have some of our favorites and yours changed over the years.

Now, let’s recap some of those unforgettable first red carpets moments:

Faith Hill and Keith Urban, 2003 KMazur/WireImage Look at these two! Friends for at least 15 years… Rascal Flatts, 2003 KMazur/WireImage It’s Nashville in summertime, sleeves are definitely overrated… John Corbett and Blake Shelton, 2004 R. Diamond/WireImage RIP, Mullet. We hardly knew ye. (PS, they were called the CMT Flameworthy Awards back then…) Shania Twain, 2004 R. Diamond/WireImage SHE. NEVER. AGES. Martina McBride, 2004 Frank Mullen/WireImage We not-so-secretly miss her iconic pixie haircut. Maya Angelou, 2004 Frank Mullen/WireImage A big fan of Montgomery Gentry’s “Some People Change,” the celebrated poet was on hand that night to introduce their performance. Carrie Underwood, 2006 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Work it, honey, work it. Eric Church, 2006 Rick Diamond/WireImage Signing autographs for the fans, like a future “Chief.” Ashley Monroe Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images This beautiful angel has only gotten more glamourous with age. Taylor Swift, 2006 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Baby Taylor, y’all. BABY TAYLOR. Luke Bryan, 2007 Kevin Mazur/WireImage Caroline Bryan, you married this stud. Little Big Town, 2007 Evan Agostini/Getty Images This year’s hosts have always been stylish, what else can we say? Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley, 2008 Rick Diamond/WireImage It’s a shame this foursome didn’t have any fun that year. Jason Aldean, 2008 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Still stealing those fans’ hearts, even ten years later.