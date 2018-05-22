Patriotic Festival Mixes Military Appreciation with Live Country Music

One of the strongest connections country music has in this world is with the U.S. military.

That dedication will be on full display at the Patriotic Festival when it celebrates its 13th year in Virginia Beach, Va. on June 1-3. CMT Hot 20 Countdown will be onsite filming all the action for a special episode airing this summer.

The 2018 headliners Brett Eldredge, Brantley Gilbert and Cole Swindell have each performed military entertainment shows for service members stationed at American military bases around the world. But this marks their first time performing the oceanfront event along with Levi Hummon, Muscadine Bloodline and Walker McGuire. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now through the festival’s website.

Since its launch, the Patriotic Festival has been held annually to honor service members and their families, and it serves as the grand finale of USO Warrior Week in Virginia Beach. The purpose of Warrior Week is to offer wounded, ill and injured service members various therapeutic and recreational activities in hopes to aid in their recovery. Exclusive activities available for service members start May 30 and include surfing, skydiving, coastal fishing, cycling, trail riding and more.

Admission to the Patriotic Festival’s USO Military Village and USO Patriot Park at the festival’s Military Zone is free and open to the public. All branches of the military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard — will be represented.

The USO Military Village will offer opportunities to interact with Special Forces and have the nation’s most fascinating military equipment and vehicles on display.

The USO Patriot Park will host world-class entertainment by the USO Show Troupe, Army Band, Monster Energy’s Freestyle MX Worldwide Tour with X Game Riders and a demonstration by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Team.

For those who think they have what it takes to train like a Navy SEAL, UDT-SEAL Association will also host the Ultimate SEAL Challenge: The Monster Mash Race. The race is a 3.5-mile course on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with plenty of military-grade challenges and obstacles that promise to “test every fiber of your being.”