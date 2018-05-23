Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt Join 2018 CMT Music Awards

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will showcase some of country music’s biggest voices with performances by Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt.

Tickets to the show happening live on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET with host Little Big Town at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena are on sale through Ticketmaster. A limited number of Ultimate Insider VIP Experiences are available through CID.

Clarkson will light up the stage with an electric performance of The Guess Who’s rock anthem “American Woman,” the official theme of the upcoming Paramount Network series of the same title premiering on June 7 at 10 p.m. ET.



American Woman is inspired by the real-life upbringing of Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and stars Alicia Silverstone as Bonnie, an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters after leaving her husband with the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels) in 1970s Los Angeles. A special Today show broadcast will serve as an official pre-party for the 2018 CMT Music Awards. On the morning of the show, Shelton and Hoda Kotb will announce the five finalists for video of the year live from Ole Red on Lower Broadway. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4. Voting for video of the year will continue all day and throughout the special on Twitter. Join the conversation by following @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.




