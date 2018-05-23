Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt Join 2018 CMT Music Awards

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will showcase some of country music’s biggest voices with performances by Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt.
Tickets to the show happening live on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET with host Little Big Town at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena are on sale through Ticketmaster. A limited number of Ultimate Insider VIP Experiences are available through CID.
Clarkson will light up the stage with an electric performance of The Guess Who’s rock anthem “American Woman,” the official theme of the upcoming Paramount Network series of the same title premiering on June 7 at 10 p.m. ET.