Music City’s Alexandra Harper Wraps Miss USA Run Among Top 10

Says “[I] Left Everything I had on That Stage”

As the reigning Miss Tennessee, Music City’s Alexandra Harper totally rocked the 2018 Miss USA competition.

Following two weeks of activities with the organization and months of preparation before that, the Williamson County native wrapped Monday’s (May 21) ceremony in Shreveport, La. among the Top 10.

She says she left everything she had on that stage.

“There’s been laughter, lots of tears, total mental and physical exhaustion, anxiety, broken toes and injuries…. etc. But I wouldn’t have traded a moment of it for the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “And I can’t imagine a better group of women to experience it all with!! Thank you to everyone around the WORLD who has supported me and loved me throughout it all, I will never forget how you impacted me and kept me thinking positively! I am SO grateful, humbled, and excited to see what the Lord has in store for me from here on out.”

She wrapped her post by congratulating the new Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers from Papillion, Nebraska.

Back home in the Volunteer State, friends and family, including her Music City castmate and cousin, Jackson Boyd, showed their support for Harper online.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Ali for going after what makes her uncomfortable,” Boyd wrote. “Being able to have a family member/best friend who I can struggle and succeed with is one the things I thank the big guy above for the most … You are one of a kind and make me smile from ear to ear when I tell people we are fam.”