Skip a Night Out for Madeline Merlo’s “Neon Love”

Rising artist Madeline Merlo saved everyone the trouble of planning a night out.

Why would anyone want to go out when they stay in and bask in the catchy hooks in her funky new video, “Neon Love?”

The melody is similar to Adele’s infectious “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” but the lyrics paint vivid scenes of everything that happens when friends get together for a good time.

</noscript> </div> Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com Merlo was confident the world needed to hear “Neon Love” the minute she finished writing it with co-writers Jason Blaine and Jeff Pardo. “‘Neon Love’ is one of those songs that you walk out of the writing room knowing that you got something special that day,” Merlo tells CMT.com. “Sonically and lyrically the song feels exciting to me and I so thrilled with how people are responding to it.” Merlo is from British Columbia, Canada. The Canadian Country Music Association named Merlo its Rising Star in 2015. Merlo also starred in the 2017 musical film, Country Crush, alongside Jana Kramer and Sophie Tweed-Simmons. She is currently on tour through September. CMT.com Staff



