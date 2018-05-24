Luke Combs and Leon Bridges Set for Outdoor CMT Crossroads

Luke Combs has always wanted to do a CMT Crossroads, and it’s finally happening.

The Asheville, N.C. native and Texas soul singer Leon Bridges will film the next CMT Crossroads live in downtown Nashville on the night before Little Big Town hosts the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

The concert will reimagine Combs and Bridges’ top hits and introduce a few new originals from both artists for an hour-long special premiering June 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

