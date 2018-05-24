TV Luke Combs and Leon Bridges Set for Outdoor CMT Crossroads Nashville Concert Special Premieres June 28 at 10 p.m. ET by Lauren Tingle 47m ago Luke Combs has always wanted to do a CMT Crossroads, and it’s finally happening. The Asheville, N.C. native and Texas soul singer Leon Bridges will film the next CMT Crossroads live in downtown Nashville on the night before Little Big Town hosts the 2018 CMT Music Awards. The concert will reimagine Combs and Bridges’ top hits and introduce a few new originals from both artists for an hour-long special premiering June 28 at 10 p.m. ET. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Bridges is a two-time Grammy nominee whose 2015 debut album Coming Home drew comparisons to Sam Cooke and Otis Redding. His work in country music includes the Kacey Musgraves collaboration “Present Without a Bow” from A Very Kacey Christmas and work with the Texas Gentlemen, one of the most in-demand backing bands out of the Lone Star State in recent memory. His sophomore album Good Thing was released on May 4, and critics have heralded the collection for its modern R&B sound, lush production and joyous songwriting. Combs is fresh off a sold-out headlining run that included a sold-out, two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. His gold-selling debut, This One’s For You, has yielded back-to-back No. 1s, “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours.” Both have gone multi-platinum and platinum, respectively. On June 1, Combs will release This One’s For You Too, a 17-song expanded edition of his celebrated debut. He continues touring with Jason Aldean’s High Noon Neon Tour Thursday (May 24) in Columbia, Md. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Fans are invited to attend the Crossroads concert, which kicks off June 5 at 8:30 p.m. CT on the corner of 5th and Demonbreun. Arrive early to secure a good spot because the event is standing room only, first-come, first-served. CMT Crossroads debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has since showcased iconic musical pairings including Alison Krauss and Robert Plant; the Avett Brothers and Randy Travis; Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; and Smokey Robinson and Cam. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.