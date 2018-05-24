CMT Greenlights Bachelorette Weekend and More Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

A star-studded 2018 CMT Music Awards and an all-new CMT Crossroads with Luke Combs and Leon Bridges are just the beginnings of the hot new summer programming coming to CMT.

Nashville has developed a reputation for becoming the No. 1 destination for bachelor/bachelorette parties. And the new CMT series Bachelorette Weekend will give a behind-the-scenes look inside this booming industry by following the staff at Bach Weekend, a local company that specializes in creating once-in-a-lifetime, over-the-top bachelor/bachelorette experiences for brides- and grooms-to-be celebrating their final fling before the ring.

Premiering Aug. 2 at 11 p.m. ET, the series comes from the producers of Jersey Shore and Party Down South and follows owner/founder Robbie and his team — Nicole, Rosa, Liz, Rachal and Johnathan — who work tirelessly to ensure their high-maintenance (and often inebriated) clients have a flawless experience, all in hopes of getting a five-star review from the clients.

Since every employee is given a financial stake in the company, the importance of the five-star reviews directly affects their bank accounts. Pulling your weight has never been so important.

Preceding the Bachelorette Weekend premiere is the return of America’s Sweethearts, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, premiering at 10 p.m. ET on Aug. 2. The docu-series celebrates its 13th season after it’s highest-rated season to date.

</noscript> </div> Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com The season 13 has squad veterans competing for spots amongst a talented crop of rookies, including seasoned cheerleaders from the worlds of NFL, NBA and NHL; Miss America 2017 first runner-up; professional hip-hop dancers and a former competitive ice skater. At the end of the day, their fate rests in the hands of DCC Director Kelli Finglass, who expects the best from these elite athletes. The eight final episodes of Nashville, the groundbreaking music drama that is a major part in the Tennessee capital’s current “it” city status, returns June 7 at 9 p.m. ET. In the final eight episodes, Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) returns in full force and ready to take on cult leader Darius. Deacon (Charles Esten) is forced to face his past when an unwelcomed visitor arrives. Daphne (Maisy Stella) takes center stage under the guidance of Deacon’s biggest foe, while Maddie (Lennon Stella) questions her relationship with Jonah. Scarlett (Clare Bowen) forces Sean out of his comfort zone, while Avery (Jonathan Jackson) and Gunnar (Sam Palladio) struggle to move forward with their band without Will (Chris Carmack). Cody Alan and Katie Cook will be on location with CMT Hot 20 Countdown at several music festivals throughout the summer with stops at the Carolina Country Music Festival, the Patriotic Festival in Virginia Beach, Va. and Panama City’s Gulf Coast Jam. In August, the show will launch its 90s Country: I Like It, I Love it miniseries with an all-star kickoff concert. CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET. Little Big Town will host the 2018 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Luke Combs and Leon Bridges’ CMT Crossroads premieres June 28 at 10 p.m. ET. CMT.com Staff



