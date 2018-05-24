Tim McGraw Reaches Out Across Language Barrier

Ever since Tim McGraw released his “Humble and Kind” in early 2016, he’s been saying how universal the message is. And now, he says he’s standing up to that statement.

McGraw has just released “Nunca Te Olvides De Amar,” the Spanish translation of the song. The title translates to “never forget to love.”

“It’s one thing to say ‘I’m being universal’ and it’s another thing for me to try to reach out across a language barrier and put in the effort to deliver that same message,” McGraw told Billboard. “To make someone understand that you’re trying to love them through a song and work to make people feel it is a pretty cool thing.

“My Spanish may not be perfect, my accent may not be perfect, but if I can reach out and touch someone in a language that’s not my own — that’s a good enough reason enough to try,” he said.

In the nearly 30 years he’s been in Nashville, McGraw has thrown a Spanish theme or two into his music — on songs like “Refried Dreams,” “Señorita Margarita,” “That’s Why God Made Mexico” and “I Need You” — but he’s never recorded a full song in another language.

Because, as he explains, it isn’t always easy to get the words just right.

“In songwriting, language has to rhyme and fit into the phrasing of the melody, so the song doesn’t translate exactly word for word,” he said. “But (singer/songwriter) Claudia Brant did an incredible job of translating the sentiment and heart of ’Humble and Kind’ into ’Nunca Te Olvides de Amar.’”



