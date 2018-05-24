Cassadee Pope to Headline CMT and Pedigree’s Paws & Play

It’s hard finding dog-friendly concerts.
But on June 3, that’s going to change, when CMT and Pedigree kick off the first annual Paws & Play Music Festival in downtown Nashville. Dogs will kind of be the stars of this show.
The free outdoor event will celebrate the beginning of CMT Music Awards week, and dogs and their humans will have a chance to take part in an afternoon of family-friendly events, doggie yoga, canine massage, games, photo opps, food trucks, a beer and wine garden and a Cassadee Pope show.
