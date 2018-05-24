Cassadee Pope to Headline CMT and Pedigree’s Paws & Play

New Music Festival for Dogs and Their Humans

It’s hard finding dog-friendly concerts.

But on June 3, that’s going to change, when CMT and Pedigree kick off the first annual Paws & Play Music Festival in downtown Nashville. Dogs will kind of be the stars of this show.

The free outdoor event will celebrate the beginning of CMT Music Awards week, and dogs and their humans will have a chance to take part in an afternoon of family-friendly events, doggie yoga, canine massage, games, photo opps, food trucks, a beer and wine garden and a Cassadee Pope show.



</noscript> </div> And because the Nashville Humane Association is helping host the event, they’ll be bringing along some adoptable dogs who are looking for fur-ever homes. Paws & Play Music Festival Where: Cumberland Park, 592 S 1st St in Nashville

When: Sunday, June 3 at 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from cache.vevo.com



