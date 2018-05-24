TV

PHOTOS: #CMTawards Behind the Scenes

Little Big Town Hosts the 2018 CMT Music Awards Live from Nashville on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET
by 9m ago

You never know who you’ll run into backstage at the CMT Music Awards. Remember John Mayer’s random abs competition with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from The Jersey Shore? How about that awkward moment 2006 host Jeff Foxworthy had with Hank Williams Jr.? Thankfully, there’s plenty of photo evidence of all the best behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

Tickets to the 2018 event happening live on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET with host Little Big Town at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena are on sale through Ticketmaster. A limited number of Ultimate Insider VIP Experiences are available through CID.

Enjoy some of our favorite candid behind-the-scenes moments from the #CMTawards:

  1. 2004 #CMTawards

    Frank Mullen/WireImage

    Kenny Chesney and Little Jimmy Dickens

    R. Diamond/WireImage
    Bret Michaels and Dickens
    R. Diamond/WireImage
    Carson Kressley and Sheryl Crow

  2. 2005 #CMTawards

    R. Diamond/WireImage for CMT: Country Music Television

    Josh Turner and Blake Shelton get a moment with Loretta Lynn, who was presented the Johnny Cash Visionary Award.at the 2005 awards.

    R. Diamond/WireImage for CMT: Country Music Television
    Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson with Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson.

  3. 2006 #CMTawards

    John Shearer/WireImage

    Jennifer Nettles crowd surfs during “Down in Mississippi (Up to No Good).”

    Rusty Russell/Getty Images
    Hank Williams Jr. photo-bombs Kid Rock, Wynonna Judd and actress Caroline Rhea.
    Rick Diamond/WireImage
    Williams has another awkward moment with the 2006 host, Jeff Foxworthy.

  4. 2007 #CMTawards

    Rick Diamond/WireImage

    We have no idea where Shelton got the pie for the 2007 awards.

    Evan Agostini/Getty Images
    Rosanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson chat backstage. Kristofferson was the recipient of the 2007 Johnny Cash Visionary award.

  5. 2008 #CMTawards

    Rick Diamond/WireImage

    Snoop Dogg and LeAnn Rimes meet backstage.

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
    Snoop Doog rubs elbows with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
    Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw hang backstage.
    Rick Diamond/WireImage
    Remember the CMT series Gone Country? Stars Diana DeGarmo and Sisqó work the red carpet.

  6. 2009 #CMTawards

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift takes her brother Austin to the 2009 ceremony.

    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
    Def Leppard and Swift celebrate a knockout performance backstage at the 2009 show.

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
    T-Pain and Swift
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images
    Dierks Bentley, Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley hug it out behind the scenes.

  7. 2010 #CMTawards

    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
    Including John Mayer and Paula Deen, it seems like everyone wanted to check out Jersey Shore’s Mike ’The Situation’ Sorrentino and the situation with his abs backstage at the 2010 awards.
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
    Kid Rock, Uncle Kracker, Kellie Pickler and John Rich
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images
    Pickler and Crow
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
    Richard Petty and McGraw
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images
    Jersey Shore’s Nicole ’Snooki’ Polizzi and actress Hayden Panettiere
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images
    Luke Bryan and Gloriana’s Tom Gossin and Mike Gossin bring a gator to the 2010 afterparty.

  8. 2011 #CMTawards

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

    Crow and Justin Bieber

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
    Bieber and Lauren Alaina
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
    Ludacris and Jason Aldean

  9. 2012 #CMTawards

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

    Grace Potter, Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert

  10. 2013 #CMTawards

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images
    Nelly and Darius Rucker
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images
    Dog Lee Chapman, Dax Shepard and Beth Chapman