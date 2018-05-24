PHOTOS: #CMTawards Behind the Scenes

You never know who you’ll run into backstage at the CMT Music Awards. Remember John Mayer’s random abs competition with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from The Jersey Shore? How about that awkward moment 2006 host Jeff Foxworthy had with Hank Williams Jr.? Thankfully, there’s plenty of photo evidence of all the best behind-the-scenes moments from the show.
Tickets to the 2018 event happening live on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET with host Little Big Town at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena are on sale through Ticketmaster. A limited number of Ultimate Insider VIP Experiences are available through CID.
Enjoy some of our favorite candid behind-the-scenes moments from the #CMTawards:
-
2004 #CMTawardsFrank Mullen/WireImage
Kenny Chesney and Little Jimmy DickensR. Diamond/WireImageR. Diamond/WireImage
-
2005 #CMTawardsR. Diamond/WireImage for CMT: Country Music Television
Josh Turner and Blake Shelton get a moment with Loretta Lynn, who was presented the Johnny Cash Visionary Award.at the 2005 awards.R. Diamond/WireImage for CMT: Country Music Television
-
2006 #CMTawardsJohn Shearer/WireImage
Jennifer Nettles crowd surfs during “Down in Mississippi (Up to No Good).”Rusty Russell/Getty ImagesRick Diamond/WireImage
-
2007 #CMTawardsRick Diamond/WireImage
We have no idea where Shelton got the pie for the 2007 awards.Evan Agostini/Getty Images
-
2008 #CMTawardsRick Diamond/WireImage
Snoop Dogg and LeAnn Rimes meet backstage.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicKevin Mazur/WireImageRick Diamond/WireImage
-
2009 #CMTawardsRick Diamond/Getty Images
Taylor Swift takes her brother Austin to the 2009 ceremony.Kevin Mazur/WireImageKevin Mazur/WireImageJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicRick Diamond/Getty Images
2010 #CMTawardsKevin Mazur/WireImageJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMTKevin Mazur/WireImageRick Diamond/Getty ImagesKevin Mazur/WireImageRick Diamond/Getty ImagesRick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 #CMTawardsRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Crow and Justin BieberRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMTRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
2012 #CMTawardsRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Grace Potter, Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert
2013 #CMTawardsRick Diamond/Getty ImagesRick Diamond/Getty ImagesRick Diamond/Getty Images
-