Darius Rucker Rewrites Hit for Fleet Week

It’s the new bridge of this song that really says it all. “Without you, we’d be screwed.”

That lyric summed up Darius Rucker and Jimmy Fallon’s gratitude to the military men and women who were in New York City for Fleet Week. Rucker was on The Tonight Show to perform his current hit “For the First Time,” but he and Fallon found a way to reimagine his 23-year-old Hootie & the Blowfish hit “Only Wanna Be With You” on Thursday night’s (May 24) episode.

The new version is about a minute shorter than the original, but Fallon and Rucker still managed to give their very thorough thanks — and a little advice regarding their week in the city — to the entire military audience.



These are the full lyrics to “Only Wanna Thank the Troops:”

Army, Coast Guard, Air Force and Marines

Here’s to the Navy

For protecting all our seas

You serve with bravery, you serve with style

You serve with six-pack abs, I can barely run a mile.

Well, we owe it all to you

I only wanna thank the troops

We’re here to honor you and to perform

‘Cause you look so damn good in those kick ass uniforms

Brave men and women is all I see

So let’s have a law that says our troops can drink for free

Well, we owe it all to you

I only wanna thank the troops

Without you, we’d be screwed

I only wanna thank the troops

You fight for freedom all across the land

I hope while you are here you have a one-night stand

Let loose in New York, and we agree

Hope when your captain pukes you get it all on tape

Just don’t post it on YouTube

I only wanna thank the troops

Don’t get a bad tattoo

I only wanna thank the troops

Thanks for all you do

I only wanna thank the troops

To the red white and blue

I only wanna thank the troops