Darius Rucker Rewrites Hit for Fleet Week

It’s the new bridge of this song that really says it all. “Without you, we’d be screwed.”
That lyric summed up Darius Rucker and Jimmy Fallon’s gratitude to the military men and women who were in New York City for Fleet Week. Rucker was on The Tonight Show to perform his current hit “For the First Time,” but he and Fallon found a way to reimagine his 23-year-old Hootie & the Blowfish hit “Only Wanna Be With You” on Thursday night’s (May 24) episode.
The new version is about a minute shorter than the original, but Fallon and Rucker still managed to give their very thorough thanks — and a little advice regarding their week in the city — to the entire military audience.