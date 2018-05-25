Darius Rucker Rewrites Hit for Fleet Week

</noscript> </div>

Army, Coast Guard, Air Force and Marines

Here’s to the Navy

For protecting all our seas

You serve with bravery, you serve with style

You serve with six-pack abs, I can barely run a mile.

Well, we owe it all to you

I only wanna thank the troops

We’re here to honor you and to perform

‘Cause you look so damn good in those kick ass uniforms

Brave men and women is all I see

So let’s have a law that says our troops can drink for free

Well, we owe it all to you

I only wanna thank the troops

Without you, we’d be screwed

I only wanna thank the troops

You fight for freedom all across the land

I hope while you are here you have a one-night stand

Let loose in New York, and we agree

Hope when your captain pukes you get it all on tape

Just don’t post it on YouTube

I only wanna thank the troops

Don’t get a bad tattoo

I only wanna thank the troops

Thanks for all you do

I only wanna thank the troops

To the red white and blue

I only wanna thank the troops