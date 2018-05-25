Brent Cobb Revisits Grammy Night and Talks New Album

Brent Cobb wouldn’t change a thing about his experience at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.
To represent his home state of Georgia on the red carpet with his wife Layne as a Grammy nominee meant the world to him. That night, his full-length debut Shine On Rainy Day was up for best Americana album along with albums by Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Iron & Wine, the Mavericks and the late Gregg Allman. The award went to The Nashville Sound by Isbell & the 400 Unit, and the feelings Cobb felt in the moment his category was being called are still hard for him to describe.
“We all hope that we can get to this kind of somewhere,” Cobb tells CMT.com over the phone from his home in Ellaville, Ga. “It’s just such a fulfilling feeling when I’m included with all these people I know, and I love. It felt like the home team sitting up there.”
The only thing he would have added to the show was a smoking section. “I’m not complaining about anything,” he says. “I’m just saying that, [expletive], put a smoking section up. Layne and I were dying to smoke a cigarette, and apparently, there’s no place in or around Madison Square Garden to smoke a cigarette.”
Cobb didn’t have a speech prepared that night, but if he happened to win, he would have thanked the folks who influenced his distinct brand of character country. Listening to Shine On Rainy Day and his latest Providence Canyon is a deep dive into the interesting characters in his hometown of Ellaville, Ga., and the stories they tell each other while killing time between the action that happens in a small Georgia town. Both were produced by his cousin and Grammy winner Dave Cobb.