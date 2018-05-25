Brent Cobb Revisits Grammy Night and Talks New Album

</noscript> </div>

“I do write so much about missing home, and I wonder what I’ll write about now,” he said. “I know it’s personal, but if I’m reading someone else’s book, or reading something by Mark Twain, and I had never seen the Mississippi River growing up, his writing made me want to hang out with Tom Sawyer. And I feel like I want to make sure that I do that even though I’m writing about what I love and my specific place.

“I want to make sure I do it in a way that is interesting to people. It seems like that’s what’s happening. I’m just glad anybody cares.”

One of the new characters Cobb introduces his fans to on Providence Canyon is the late Wayne Mills, who is eulogized in the breezy acoustic Southern rocker, “King of Alabama.” Before the world knew them as the stars they are now, Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford and Blake Shelton all once opened for Mills, a prominent Nashville hard country musician who ran the local writer’s round called the Alabama Line. On the night of Nashville’s George Jones tribute show in 2013, Mills got involved in an altercation with his friend and bar owner, Chris Ferrell, at Ferrell’s bar the Pit and Barrel. According to the Tennessean, court testimony showed they were fighting about Mills smoking inside the bar, and Ferrell grabbed a gun from the bar and fired three shots. One round hit Mills in the back of the head.

“I met a lot of people like Drake White through Wayne Mills,” Cobb said. “Jamey Johnson used to open shows for Wayne. He’d been around forever. He left behind and a seven-year-old son, and two days after all that went down, I was thinking about his son. It was killing me it was hurting my heart because Layne was pregnant at the time with our daughter, Lyla.

Cobb took his song idea to White and they had it completed in six hours. “I didn’t want it to be written for any other reason but for the sake of the song, and for the sake of his son.”

The title track is a real place, too, except it’s the “Little Grand Canyon” to the Cobbs. He says it’s located about a 40-minute drive outside a little town called Lumpkin, Ga., and it’s a place friends go where they won’t get caught experimenting with alcohol, “and stuff.”

“I didn’t even know the definition of what Providence was,” Cobb said. “I know that sounds crazy as someone who works with words for a living, but I didn’t know. And it’s something to the effect of the protective care of God or of nature as a powerful spiritual being. It made me read the lyrics I had written, ‘the night won’t last forever after all,’ differently.”

Cobb is on tour through November. His next show is Friday (May 25) in Denver, Co.