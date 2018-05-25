A 21-Song Salute to Memorial Day

Country music has always been gung-ho about soldiers. This was especially true during World War II when the country seemed united in a common cause. Subsequent wars were less unifying and less musically inspiring, although the country songs that grew out of them continued to be unwaveringly “patriotic.”

The following 21 “soldier songs” span a period of 64 years, during which the American military went from being racially segregated and depending on draftees to relying entirely on volunteers and striving for racial and sexual diversity.

Whatever the war, though, the concerns of the soldiers and the themes honoring them have been the same — fear, loneliness, fatalism, camaraderie, missing home, losing sweethearts and finding disappointment after returning home.

Here is a representative sampling from that musical military grab bag.

WORLD WAR II

