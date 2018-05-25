Luke Bryan’s 10th Farm Tour Starts in Ohio

The tiny town of Irwin, Ohio — population, 623 — is where it’s all going to start.

Luke Bryan is going to kick off his 10th year of Farm Tours at Spring Fork Farms in Irwin on Sept. 27. From there, he’ll take his show on the road to five other small town farms in Illinois, Iowa, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

Like he’s been doing since 2009, Bryan will set up his stage in the fields of local farmers, and he’ll again be giving away college scholarships to students from those farming families.

“I can’t believe we’ve been doing this 10 years,” Bryan said in a press release. “Our goal was to bring big-city production concerts into these small towns across the U.S. giving those communities the opportunity to attend shows that would never come their way.”

Tickets for all six shows go on sale on June 6, and Harvest Time VIP Experiences go on sale on June 1. That $175 VIP package includes your ticket, plus early entry to the venue and a parking pass, a reserved viewing area, VIP restrooms, private cash bar, charging stations, a limited-edition merchandise gift, a VIP laminate and an on-site event host.

