PHOTOS: Margo Price Live at the Ryman

Dressed in a tailored black suit by Manuel, Margo Price held court at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday night (May 23) for the grand finale of her sold-out, three-night stand at the historic venue.

Playing drums, guitars and keys, Price lit up the stage throughout the two-hour show in an electric display of the musicianship she’s honed since arriving in town 15 years ago to pursue music. The quieter moments when her lyrics focused on important issues her fans face every day balanced the psychedelic live arrangements of songs from her Memphis-made albums, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter and All American Made.

Then there were her guest artists. Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris, the artist who headlined the 1992 concert that led to the revitalization of the Ryman, joined Price onstage for the Rodney Crowell original, “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Day Light.” Sturgill Simpson appeared onstage to sing “Sittin’ Here Without You,” and Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty’s, “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly.”

The finale included a costume change for Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and another Crowell original, “Ain’t Living Long Like This” with Simpson, Harris and opener, Colter Wall.

Other guests who joined Price onstage during her three-night stand included Jack White, Lukas Nelson and opener Tyler Childers.

Enjoy some concert photography from Price’s final night at the Ryman.

Chris Phelps

