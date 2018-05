Jason Aldean, Backstreet Boys, Little Big Town and More Join 2018 CMT Music Awards

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook are not only hosting the 2018 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville. They’re also performing at the June 6 event.

They join the night’s newly added performers Backstreet Boys, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean.

Country music’s loudest night will also showcase summer’s hottest collaborations between 2018 tour mates Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne, as well as Darius Rucker with Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley.

Brothers Osborne’s T.J. and John Osborne appear on “Burning Man” from Bentley’s The Mountain (out June 8). Georgia singers Aldean, Bryan and Kelley appear on Rucker’s version of the Drivin’ N Cryin’ song, “Straight to Hell,” from Rucker’s When Was the Last Time.

All head to the show as nominees, and they join previously announced performers Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt. Kelly Clarkson will premiere a new version of The Guess Who’s “American Woman,” the official theme of the upcoming Paramount Network series of the same title premiering on June 7 at 10 p.m. ET.



American Woman is inspired by the real-life upbringing of Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and stars Alicia Silverstone as Bonnie, an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters after leaving her husband with the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels) in 1970s Los Angeles.

On the morning of the ceremony, a special Today show broadcast with Shelton and Hoda Kotb will announce the five finalists for video of the year live from Ole Red on Lower Broadway.

Voting to determine the winners in each category for the CMT Music Awards is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4. Little Big Town will host the night live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

And for those who want to be there, tickets and a limited number of VIP experiences are available through Ticketmaster and CID, respectively.

Luke Combs and Texas soul singer Leon Bridges will film the next CMT Crossroads live in downtown Nashville on the night before the 2018 CMT Music Awards. Fans are invited to attend the Crossroads concert, which kicks off June 5 at 8:30 p.m. CT on the corner of 5th and Demonbreun. Arrive early to secure a good spot because the event is standing room only, first-come, first-served. The concert special premieres June 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

