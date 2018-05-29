Jason Aldean, Backstreet Boys, Little Big Town and More Join 2018 CMT Music Awards

</noscript> </div>

On the morning of the ceremony, a special Today show broadcast with Shelton and Hoda Kotb will announce the five finalists for video of the year live from Ole Red on Lower Broadway.

Voting to determine the winners in each category for the CMT Music Awards is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4. Little Big Town will host the night live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

And for those who want to be there, tickets and a limited number of VIP experiences are available through Ticketmaster and CID, respectively.

Luke Combs and Texas soul singer Leon Bridges will film the next CMT Crossroads live in downtown Nashville on the night before the 2018 CMT Music Awards. Fans are invited to attend the Crossroads concert, which kicks off June 5 at 8:30 p.m. CT on the corner of 5th and Demonbreun. Arrive early to secure a good spot because the event is standing room only, first-come, first-served. The concert special premieres June 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

