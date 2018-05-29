Jason Aldean, Backstreet Boys, Little Big Town and More Join 2018 CMT Music Awards

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook are not only hosting the 2018 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville. They’re also performing at the June 6 event.
They join the night’s newly added performers Backstreet Boys, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean.
Country music’s loudest night will also showcase summer’s hottest collaborations between 2018 tour mates Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne, as well as Darius Rucker with Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley.
Brothers Osborne’s T.J. and John Osborne appear on “Burning Man” from Bentley’s The Mountain (out June 8). Georgia singers Aldean, Bryan and Kelley appear on Rucker’s version of the Drivin’ N Cryin’ song, “Straight to Hell,” from Rucker’s When Was the Last Time.
All head to the show as nominees, and they join previously announced performers Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt. Kelly Clarkson will premiere a new version of The Guess Who’s “American Woman,” the official theme of the upcoming Paramount Network series of the same title premiering on June 7 at 10 p.m. ET.