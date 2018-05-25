Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Do holiday weekends bring out the best in people? Or is it just the Lee Brice effect?

Last weekend — over the Memorial Day holiday — at one of his Wisconsin shows, a fan bought an official t-shirt and walked around getting other fans to autograph it for Brice. He didn’t find out who she was, but he treasured the time and talent that went into the gift. And Luke Bryan’s mom was in a pretty giving mood too, when she took her grandson Tate out for a beer run disguised as an ice cream run. Or was it the other way around? Elsewhere over the weekend, Maren Morris had some thoughts on a reinterpretation of a Dierks Bentley hit, Kelsea Ballerini’s body is almost all pineapple now, Keith Urban’s tour rehearsals are getting pretty deep, Brothers Osborne over-analyzed the English language, Darius Rucker contemplated his decade as a country singer, Brett Eldredge shared the finest “America the Beautiful” and Cole Swindell reflected on the heroes who made it home, and the ones who didn’t.

I don’t think @DierksBentley wrote “Drunk On a Plane” to be reinterpreted to “Cries While Watching Harry Potter for the Thousandth Time and Genuinely Really Happy for Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Hard Work On a Plane.” — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 29, 2018

Deep into training for the #GraffitiUWorldTour!!!!! – KU pic.twitter.com/U76GlBC2UR — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2018

One of the more disturbing qualities of the English language is how similar laughter and slaughter are. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) May 27, 2018

Wow 10 years. Thank u country music fans for letting me live my dream!!! Love y’all!! https://t.co/Irr7uD85Tk — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 27, 2018

God bless our fallen heroes and their families. I’m thankful everyday for those like my buddy Kyle Davis who made it home safe but today we remember those who didn’t. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/CFF5Fn2ShC — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) May 28, 2018