Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Do holiday weekends bring out the best in people? Or is it just the Lee Brice effect?

Last weekend — over the Memorial Day holiday — at one of his Wisconsin shows, a fan bought an official t-shirt and walked around getting other fans to autograph it for Brice. He didn’t find out who she was, but he treasured the time and talent that went into the gift. And Luke Bryan’s mom was in a pretty giving mood too, when she took her grandson Tate out for a beer run disguised as an ice cream run. Or was it the other way around? Elsewhere over the weekend, Maren Morris had some thoughts on a reinterpretation of a Dierks Bentley hit, Kelsea Ballerini’s body is almost all pineapple now, Keith Urban’s tour rehearsals are getting pretty deep, Brothers Osborne over-analyzed the English language, Darius Rucker contemplated his decade as a country singer, Brett Eldredge shared the finest “America the Beautiful” and Cole Swindell reflected on the heroes who made it home, and the ones who didn’t.

