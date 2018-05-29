Little Big Town Preps for the 2018 CMT Music Awards

To Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, the CMT Music Awards are always a night they cannot miss.

The 2018 ceremony marks the band’s first time to host a major award show, and over the years they’ve developed a reputation for staging some of the night’s most talked about performances. Remember when they got bombed in paint during the CMT Music Awards premiere of “Day Drinking” or when they arrived onstage riding a deck boat for the premiere of “Pontoon?”

During an exclusive interview with CMT.com, the band revealed those “Day Drinking” outfits are being given to Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. They found a new home for the pontoon boat, too.

“We tried to keep it for a while because we were thinking we were going to use it onstage,” Fairchild says. “It became so expensive to store that we eventually had to unload it.”

</noscript> </div> Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com Little Big Town also has a reputation for being one of the nicest bands in country music so don’t expect them to roast anyone onstage. “I think if we roast with four people it might be overwhelming,” Sweet said. “When you prank four-times over, you’re bound to get pranked back.” And of course, expect some major glamour throughout the night. They’re planning as many looks as the show will allow. “You won’t believe how many jeans and t-shirts Jimmy and I are going to change into,” Sweet jokes. The 2018 CMT Music Awards announced Tuesday (May 29) that Little Big Town will perform on the show, airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Voting to determine the winners in each category for the CMT Music Awards is underway at CMT.com through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 4. On the morning of the ceremony, a special Today show broadcast with Shelton and Hoda Kotb will announce the five finalists for video of the year live from Ole Red on Lower Broadway. Voting for video of the year will continue throughout the special through Twitter. Join the conversation by following @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards on Facebook. CMT.com Staff



