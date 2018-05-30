Tyler Hubbard Gets Adoption Advice From Thomas Rhett

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are absolutely loving life with their five-month-old daughter Olivia, and just like most new parents, they’re already getting questions about when they plan on bringing in another child into the family. Hubbard and his wife Hayley say they see themselves becoming parents of three children one day and that they wouldn’t rule out adoption.

“I don’t know if that will be the second or third kid,” he tells Entertainment Tonight, adding that they have been seeking advice from Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins.

“We were kinda there in the middle of their situation as well, when they were adopting Willa Gray,” Hubbard revealed. “It’s definitely an inspiring situation, the love they have for that little girl and that she has for them…it’s just so cool to see the difference you can make in somebody’s life.”

“They fought against all odds,” Hayley says of the Akins’ adoption journey.

For now, the couple says they’re planning to spend a year or two “learning how to be parents” before they bring another sibling into the mix.

But how sweet it would be for the Akins family to be able to stand with their friends in their own adoption journey.

Fatherhood has definitely changed both Rhett and Hubbard, personally and musically. Hubbard told ET during the interview that he’s finding it’s also influencing the fourth FGL album, currently in the works.

“I would definitely say that Liv has had a huge influence on the writing and the content of the songs,” he said. “There’s a song called ‘Women’ on there that she and Hayley both inspired.”

We can’t wait to hear this. In the meantime, Florida Georgia Line has been added to the performance lineup at the 2018 CMT Music Awards, which airs live from Nashville June 6 at 8 p.m. ET.