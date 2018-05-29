U2 Does Nashville the Nashville Way

When U2’s Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. brought their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour to Nashville on Saturday (May 26), they stayed to see some Nashville originals.
On Sunday night (May 27) the band staged an impromptu session at Jack White’s Third Man Records to record new songs “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way” and “Red Flag Day” using the company’s direct-to-acetate machine. The performance was captured on Facebook Live and attracted several U2 fans to meet the band in person at the store.
