U2 Does Nashville the Nashville Way

One of them posted a video of Bono online saying he was a big fan of Nashville and the people who call it home.

“This place here is such a temple, you know? To music,” he said. “And we love Jack White, and love all that they’re doing here.”

Then members were spotted at Robert’s Western World on Lower Broadway enjoying some live and local honky-tonk music.

The country music community’s appreciation for U2 is mutual. Dierks Bentley covered “Pride (In the Name of Love)” for his 2010 bluegrass album, Up on the Ridge, and he covered it with OneRepublic for their CMT Crossroads.

In September, 2017 live in New Orleans, Bono slipped into Bentley’s “Drunk on a Plane” during “Beautiful Day.”