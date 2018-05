U2 Does Nashville the Nashville Way

Records at Third Man Records and Goes Honky-Tonking on Lower Broadway

When U2’s Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. brought their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour to Nashville on Saturday (May 26), they stayed to see some Nashville originals.

On Sunday night (May 27) the band staged an impromptu session at Jack White’s Third Man Records to record new songs “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way” and “Red Flag Day” using the company’s direct-to-acetate machine. The performance was captured on Facebook Live and attracted several U2 fans to meet the band in person at the store.

One of them posted a video of Bono online saying he was a big fan of Nashville and the people who call it home.

“This place here is such a temple, you know? To music,” he said. “And we love Jack White, and love all that they’re doing here.”

Then members were spotted at Robert’s Western World on Lower Broadway enjoying some live and local honky-tonk music.

The country music community’s appreciation for U2 is mutual. Dierks Bentley covered “Pride (In the Name of Love)” for his 2010 bluegrass album, Up on the Ridge, and he covered it with OneRepublic for their CMT Crossroads.

In September, 2017 live in New Orleans, Bono slipped into Bentley’s “Drunk on a Plane” during “Beautiful Day.”