Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Beautiful Honesty

When you see Kelly Clarkson take the stage at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night (June 6) to perform her cover of The Guess Who’s 1969 “American Woman,” it will be pretty obvious how much prep work went into getting the song just right.

And getting her look just right.

Clarkson just shared a fast-motion Facebook video of everything that happens when she’s getting her beauty on for an event. And I mean everything.

It looks like Clarkson’s glam squad is giving her the ultimate hair and make-up treatment, with absolutely no steps overlooked.

When Clarkson shared the stunning transformation, she admitted that she did so because no one really wakes up like that.

“So the night @BrynnCartelli won #TheVoice me & my glam squad decided to show people the before/after so every little girl out there knows that no one really looks like this without a great team and #magic,” she wrote. “In honor of Brynn winning we used her single #WalkMyWay to celebrate honesty!”