Darius Rucker’s “For the First Time” Becomes His Eighth Country No. 1

Darius Rucker ascends to No. 1 on the county airplay rankings this week with “For the First Time” after a 42-week climb. This makes Rucker’s eighth No. 1 as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean can’t seem to leave Rearview Town in his rear view mirror. Lucky him! The album rebounded to No. 1 in Billboard three weeks ago and has stayed there solidly ever since. There’s but one new album to acknowledge. It’s Trent Harmon’s You Got ‘Em All, which comes aboard at No. 34.

Albums returning include Rucker’s When Was the Last Time (back at No. 45), Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (No. 47), Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits (No. 48) and Midland’s On the Rocks (No. 50).

Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” is the week’s highest-debuting song. It arrives at No. 42. Also new are Jordan Davis’ “Take It From Me” (No. 55) and Granger Smith’s “You’re In It” (No. 59).

Sam Hunt’s “Downtown’s Dead,” last week’s top debut, drops from No. 18 to No. 21.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Kane Brown’s self-titled package, Luke Combs’ This One’s for You, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes and Keith Urban’s Graffiti U.

Rounding out the week’s five most-played country songs are Combs’ aptly named “One Number Away,” Brown’s “Heaven” (last week’s No. 1), Dierks Bentley’s “Woman, Amen” and David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”