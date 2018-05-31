Maren Morris on Being That Cool Boss

Late on Wednesday night (May 30), Maren Morris shared some deep thoughts on Twitter.

I’m not sure exactly what caused her epiphany — maybe something about being down under while she tours New Zealand and Australia — but it definitely sounds like she had had one of those days where she was feeling blessed to have the job she has. And not just the singer-songwriter job, but the big picture, running-the-whole-damn-show job.

The one where Maren is the boss, but the cool boss who treats everyone equally, takes care of her people and always maintains an open-door policy. That is, in fact, her favorite part of her job.

One of my favorite things about being a boss, bar none, is taking care of people. Band and crew salaries and healthcare, knowing they can come talk to me directly and not my “assistant”, offer ideas and creative, & building loyalties both ways is so effing cool. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 31, 2018

There is a tendency to occasionally forget that artists who write, record and tour are never doing it alone. And while that team of people — at least from Morris’ perspective — is taking care of her and her music, she is committed to taking care of that team.

In other words, Morris is making this country music business a pleasure.