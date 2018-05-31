The 2018 CMT Music Awards Bring Rising Stars To Ram Trucks Side Stage

CMT has even more good news for fans anxiously awaiting the 2018 CMT Music Awards: a brand-new round of artists has been added to the lineup for the big show.

It was announced today that rising stars Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson, LANCO, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson, and Walker Hayes will perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage during the awards, which air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6th at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

It’s a big night for this hot new crop of talent: Pearce, Dawson, LANCO, Dickerson, and Hayes are all up for up for breakthrough video of the year, while LANCO is also up for group video of the year. Pearce is also nominated for female video of the year with her debut smash “Every Little Thing.”

They’ll all join previously announced performers Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and of course, Little Big Town who will also host the show this year.

Tickets for the show are now on sale at ticketmaster.com. Voting to determine the winners in each category is still underway at CMT.com until June 4th at 12:01 a.m. ET. Get in on all the social action by following @CMT on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtag #CMTawards and by liking CMT Music Awards on Facebook.